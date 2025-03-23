‘Ghajini’ director drops exciting update on sequel

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss has shared an exciting update on the sequel to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s blockbuster ‘Ghajini.’

The 2008 film was a Hindi remake of the director’s 2005 Tamil film featuring South star Suriya in the lead.

Both films became box-office hits, leading the makers to discuss developing a sequel to ‘Ghajini.’

After ‘Ghajini’ producer Allu Aravind’s statement last month that he wished to make the second part with Aamir Khan, director A R Murugadoss has now revealed that there was a possibility for ‘Ghajini 2.’

“There is a possibility for Ghajini 2. We have something in mind and we will sit and discuss. If everything goes well, we can do it. I have a basic idea, not a full script. If it is made, it will be made both in Tamil and Hindi as well,” the Indian filmmaker said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

According to A R Murugadoss, sequels and prequels breathe new life into movies.

“In Hollywood films, even if the character dies, they will recreate it. Besides, there’s always a possibility of a prequel. In Ghajini, we built a character, who has memory loss and is a super-rich guy. So, we can play with that. It’s an interesting character,” the Indian filmmaker said.

‘Ghajini’ told the story of Sanjay, a businessman with anterograde amnesia seeking revenge over his fiancée Kalpana’s murder.

While Suriya played the male lead in the Tamil film, Aamir Khan played the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of the film.

Bollywood actress Asin played the role of Kalpana in both Tamil and Hindi versions of the movie.