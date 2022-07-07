Ghana Ali breaks silence on husband’s first marriage

Showbiz actor Ghana Ali has finally addressed the questions about the first marriage of her husband, Umair Gulzar.

During a recent conversation with a local magazine, the ‘Benaam’ actor, for the first time, responded to the questions about the first marriage of her husband. “I was told that his first wife doesn’t know anything. This is impossible,” she told the interviewer.

“Otherwise, we wouldn’t have announced anything. Obviously, everyone knew everything,” the actor disclosed and added: “Now they’re not together; they’re separated.”

Ghana also acknowledged her husband for being more sensible in tackling the situation. “He was, you know, smarter than me. He told me not to talk about it; that it’s okay, don’t reply,” she stated.

Additionally, the actor also touched upon the backlash and nasty comments sent her way for marrying an ‘already married millionaire’, and revealed that it continued even after the birth of her daughter.

“People wrote a lot of things, they cursed me, they even cursed my daughter,” she added. “So, I think I was very hurt during that time and it was a traumatising situation for me because she’s just a baby. She doesn’t know anything.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ghana Ali tied the knot with Umair Gulzar in May last year. The couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Faija Umair on November 23 later the same year.

