Ghana Ali and husband celebrate ‘Aqeeqa’ ceremony of their daughter

Renowned Pakistani actor, Ghana Ali along with her husband Umair Gulzar, celebrated the Aqeeqa ceremony of their only daughter, Faija in a close-knit family event on Sunday.

Ghana, who welcomed her first child named Faija with her husband Umair Gulzar last month, had an intimate family affair with butterfly-themed decor for her daughter’s Aqeeqa. ‘Benaam‘ actor took to her social media account on Sunday to share a few glimpses from the event on stories.

The pretty actor can be seen dressed in an ivory traditional look paired with a green shawl, as she carries Faija close in her hands. The lovely couple posed for the pictures with their little bundle of joy.

‘Besharam‘ actor tied the knot with Umair Gulzar earlier this year and announced the birth of her first child last month, she shared a picture from the hospital on her feed that sees the actor carrying her newly born in her hands as the husband Umair plants a kiss on her forehead.

Ghana is quite active on her social media and often shares pictures of her adorable family with thousands of followers.

She has been a part of many hit drama serials, including ‘Besharam‘, ‘Hania‘, ‘Sun Yaara‘ among others, and is currently being seen in ‘Benaam‘ along with Komal Meer, Anoushey Abbasi, Noor Hassan, and Shazeal Shoukat.

