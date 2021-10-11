Ghana Ali has sweetest birthday wishes for husband Umair Gulzar

Actress Ghana Ali posted a sweet video to extend her birthday wishes to her husband Umair Gulzar on the picture-sharing social media application Instagram.

The clip shows Umair Gulzar enjoying himself at different locations and showing off his fun side. There are moments of the two spending time together and engaging in extra-curriculum activities such as learning to shoot an arrow.

The Aap Kay Liye star says he never ceases to amaze her because of his kindness and thoughtfulness.

“Happy birthday to the most kind-hearted and thoughtful human being alive, who never ceases to amaze me!” she wrote on an Instagram post. “Thank you for who you are and all that you do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA UMAIR👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

She added: “You’re the sweetest husband, my someone, my partner in crime and my all, you mean the world to me honey!!! there’s nowhere else in the world I’d rather be than next you, you’re my comfort my best friend, Whenever I’m having a bad day.”

Ghana Ali said that she knows that she can depend on his love and affection to be cheered him during the good and bad times.

Read More: Ghana Ali says husband is not an ATM or billionaire, slams online troll

“You continue to be by my side. You make me feel so special every day, I am blessed to have and to hold you as my husband forever. You really are so good to be true and indeed the best gift from Allah!” the actress stated.

The actress said that the reason for speaking about her feelings for him was because she wanted to make him feel extra special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA UMAIR👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

“I wish and pray to Allah SWT to keep our love safe from all the evil eyes and to keep you safe and happy and may you get all that you desire because you truly deserve it! Moocho ko tao dydu game is strong though,” she said.

Ghana Ali got married to millionaire Umair Gulzar in May this year on her Instagram. She shared images of her nikkah look on her personal Instagram account saying, “Alhumdulillah nikkahfied.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA UMAIR👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!