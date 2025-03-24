Ghana signs visa-free agreement with Muslim country to enhance bilateral ties

Ghana and Morocco have signed a landmark visa-free agreement, paving the way for easier travel between the two nations.



The agreement, announced by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, will apply to all categories of travellers to boost bilateral relationships, according to local media outlets.

However, the visa-free agreement with Morocco requires parliamentary ratification in both countries before implementation.

This Ghana-Morocco visa-free agreement is part of a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.

Both nations have pledged to collaborate in key sectors such as agribusiness, tourism, and security.

Additionally, Morocco has doubled its annual scholarships for Ghanaian students, increasing the number from 90 to 180, starting this year.

For travellers, the visa-free agreement opens up exciting opportunities to explore the rich cultural and historical landscapes of both countries and this will also enhance bilateral relationship.

Ghana offers attractions like the historic Cape Coast Castle, the lush Kakum National Park, and the bustling city of Accra.

Visitors can also enjoy the serene Lake Volta, the cultural heritage of Kumasi, and the scenic beaches of Takoradi.

Morocco, on the other hand, is a treasure trove for history buffs and adventurers. Highlights include the ancient medinas of Marrakech and Fes, the blue city of Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains, and the breathtaking Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca.

According to reports, travellers can also experience a camel ride through the Sahara Desert or explore the architectural marvels of the Kasbah des Oudayas.

This Ghana-Morocco visa-free agreement is expected to boost bilateral relationships and tourism. It will also foster stronger people-to-people connections.

It also underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral relationship.

As the agreement awaits parliamentary approval, it marks a significant step toward enhanced cooperation and mutual growth.

The Ghana-Morocco visa-free agreement is poised to attract more visitors and strengthen ties between the two countries.