Ghanaian footballer's prophecy gets under scrutiny after apocalypse delay

A self-proclaimed prophet and Ghanaian footballer, Enoch Andoh, predicted that the apocalypse for Christmas Day had been postponed.

Andoh told his followers that the apocalypse for Christmas has been postponed since it didn’t occur on the predicted date.

He had claimed that December 25 would mark the Rapture, when the world would be consumed by a massive flood lasting three years. After the date passed without incident, he said the event had been delayed and that God had granted him more time to continue building the ark intended to save believers.

According to Ghana Web, he has so far constructed around 10 vessels and stated that God had answered his prayers.

Enoch previously told followers that he had been instructed by God to build the ships like the biblical account of Noah. He appealed for donations to fund the project, prompting some supporters to sell personal belongings to contribute. Videos circulated online showing people transporting goods and gathering in anticipation of boarding the arks ahead of the predicted date.

Reports have since emerged that Enoch used donated funds to purchase a Mercedes valued at about $100,000. The development has drawn strong reactions online, with critics inquiring how supporters were persuaded to part with their money.

Enoch had shared videos of himself inspecting the vessels, reinforcing belief in the project, and said no individual had received a special message to board, adding that all believers were welcome.

The Rapture is a belief held by some Christians that believers will be taken to heaven while others are left behind. Similar claims have surfaced elsewhere in recent years. In South Africa, pastor Joshua Mhlakela previously said the Rapture would occur on September 23, stating that living and dead believers would rise.

The episode has renewed debate in Ghana and beyond about the influence of religious figures, the use of donations, and the impact of unfulfilled prophetic claims on followers.