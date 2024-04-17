Ghee price ‘jacked up’ at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The price of ghee sold at Utility Stores has been jacked up by Rs58 amid rising inflation, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the price of ghee for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) eligible persons to Rs 393 per kilogram.

Sources said that the price of ghee under the Ramzan Package was set at Rs 335 per kilogram with a Rs 70 subsidy on the price currently.

The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), recorded an increase of 0.96 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 4, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 326.29 points as compared to 323.20 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.45 per cent.

It is worth mentioning here that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) recorded its highest-ever sales of Rs 44 billion during the month of Ramadan, marking the first time in its history that it has successfully surpassed the set sales target of Rs 40 billion under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package.

According to the details, the government had announced a historic subsidy of Rs 12.5 billion through the Utility Stores, for which timely arrangements and professional planning by the management of the Corporation were made, ensuring the smooth availability of all items in abundance.