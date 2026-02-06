Ghislaine Maxwell seen inside her prison cell in newly-released footage from Epstein files

A surveillance video showing Ghislaine Maxwell inside her prison cell has emerged in the latest batch of Epstein files.

The disgraced socialite, 64, came to be known as paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend before the financier died in his prison cell in 2019 in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial for child sex crime charges.

Maxwell, who maintained a friendship with celebrities and royalty like former Prince Andrew, became a familiar sight next to Epstein after she moved to New York.

Several Epstein accusers alleged that Maxwell was involved in procuring underage girls for the financier, and in 2022, she was jailed for 20 years for sex trafficking, marking the ultimate fall from grace for the socialite.

Now footage released as part of the recent tranche of Epstein files has revealed what life is like for Maxwell in the clink.

The footage, released by the US Department of Justice, captures 10 hours of surveillance video inside the tiny cell.

In one clip, Maxwell, dressed in an orange tracksuit typical for US prisons and a pair of trainers, can be seen pottering around the cell.

She appears to fill a cup of water from the tap before folding away some clothes to use as a makeshift pillow.

Maxwell then lies down in the prison bed and yawns while picking up a book from the bed.

Next to her on the floor is a box of all her personal items and a pair of slippers used in the prison showers.

Then a man enters her cell and empties it out, leaving Maxwell with nothing else except for her bed and the clothes she is wearing.

With all distractions taken away, she then lies on the bed again and stares into emptiness.

The footage, verified by Channel 4 News, was captured in July 2020 when Maxwell was waiting to hear whether she would be granted bail.

Her lawyers had proposed as part of the bail deal that she would return home with armed guards who would stop her from escaping.

However, in December that year, the judge denied her $28.5m bail, citing a flight risk.

Days before the surveillance footage, the FBI had detained Maxwell at her $1 million home in New Hampshire on the US East Coast on July 2.

She was then brought to Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, which has housed high-profile defendants like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, R.Kelly, Luigi Mangione and most recently, Nicolas Maduro.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump are shown in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 23, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After Maxwell was found guilty in 2021, she moved to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida, where she reportedly shared the 10ft by 8ft cell with three other inmates.

In August last year, she was moved to a new minimum-security facility in Texas instead, sparking disgust from the family of late Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims.

The move fuelled speculation that Donald Trump might pardon Maxwell, although the White House has denied that any leniency ‘is being given or discussed.’

One of the high-profile inmates at FPC Bryant is the former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

While prisoners have to work, they also get to enjoy language and business classes, play sports and watch TV. Video calls to family and friends are allowed, and visitors can come around on weekends and holidays.

Maxwell is due to testify under oath before the US Congress investigation into the government’s handling of the Epstein files.