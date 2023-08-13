Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan-starrer receives standing ovation at IFFM 2023

MELBOURNE: Ghoomer starring Indian actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher received a standing ovation at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

Sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ has its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IMMF) 2023 and its entire team got rewarded with an overwhelming experience, as the film successfully mesmerised the seated audience compelling them to give a standing ovation and heartwarming applause.

Abhishek said at the opening night, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it.”

Here’s a glimpse of the festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The star-studded event witnessed an overwhelming crowd, both from the film fraternity and enthusiastic fans alike with the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Rajshri Deshpande, Aparshakti Khurana, Vikramaditya Motwane joined in.

The film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds.

Scheduled for release on August 18th and directed by the talented director R Balki, this cinematic masterpiece features a stellar cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher, and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a cameo role in the film.

Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki’s distinctive storytelling prowess.

This cricket-themed movie is a beautiful blend of emotions, intricately woven together. Ghoomer’s team, in a recent development, even had the opportunity to visit the iconic MCG Stadium in Melbourne, taking the conversation about “Ghoomar” to international shores.