‘Ghoomer’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan sweeps praises from Indian cricketers

Veteran Indian cricketers heaped praises on the Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan for his upcoming sports drama ‘Ghoomer’.

Super impressed with Bachchan’s portrayal of a strict albeit motivated bowling coach to a demoralized Anina in the trailer of his next sports film, former national cricketers of India showered love and praise on the Bollywood celebrity.

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly took to his account on the micro-blogging site, now termed X, and wrote, “One of my favourite actors .. Abhishek .. the trailer looks brilliant ..waiting for the full film ..must see for everyone .. god bless and good wishes to the entire cast and crew.”

Coming from one of my favourite sportsman this is very high praise. Thank you so much, Dada. 🤗 https://t.co/Xc62wQ35N2 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2023

Bachchan was overjoyed to receive a compliment from one of the legends of Indian cricket and replied, “Coming from one of my favourite sportsman this is very high praise. Thank you so much, Dada.”

On the other hand, India’s successful batsman Virender Sehwag said that he ‘never took spinners seriously’ but Bachchan’s mentee looks special, and the actor had to agree.

Hahaha. You will take her very seriously after you see the film. Promise!!! Thank you. So happy you liked it. 🤗 @virendersehwag https://t.co/8CyplMP6B3 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2023

Moreover, the former vice-captain of the national team, Yuvraj Singh also extended his warm wishes for the upcoming film.

As for ‘Ghoomer’, the sports drama follows a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson (Saiyami Kher), who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach (Abhishek Bachchan). The title also features Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The R. Balki film, co-produced by Abhishek, is set for a grand world premiere on August 11th, opening the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.