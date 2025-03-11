Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin’s wife arrested for plotting his murder

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin is at the center of a shocking case after his wife, Victoria Goodwin, was arrested for allegedly plotting to have him murdered.

The case has stunned fans of Ghost Adventures, as Aaron Goodwin was reportedly unaware of any such plans.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested on March 6 in Clark County, Nevada, facing charges of soliciting and conspiring to commit murder.

Court records show she was held on a $100,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Ghost Adventures viewers were shocked by the allegations, as Aaron Goodwin and Victoria Goodwin had appeared to have a happy marriage.

According to police, messages were discovered between Victoria Goodwin and an inmate in Florida discussing a plan to kill Aaron Goodwin.

Reports claim that she had provided information about Aaron Goodwin’s location and Ghost Adventures filming schedule.

Police also revealed that she allegedly set aside $11,500 for the act, with an upfront payment of $2,500.

One message reportedly read, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room… I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?”

Authorities uncovered these messages after a smuggled phone was found in the possession of the Florida inmate.

However, Victoria Goodwin denied any intentions of harming Aaron Goodwin and claimed she had no memory of sending such messages.

She also told police she believed the money discussed was for purchasing cell phones. Despite this, she admitted that she and Aaron Goodwin had been facing marital struggles.

Aaron, known for his role on Ghost Adventures, was reportedly blindsided by the accusations.

He told TMZ that he thought his marriage was happy and had no idea about his wife’s alleged plans.

Aaron and Victoria Goodwin got married in August 2022 in a ceremony held at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.