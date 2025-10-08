Journalist killed in Ghotki while taking children to school

GHOTKI: Armed men gunned down a local newsman, Tufail Ahmed Rind, in Mirpur Mathelo when he was carrying his children to school on Wednesday morning.

Local police said that the gunmen opened fire at Tufail Rind, a scribe of a regional newspaper, this morning and shot him dead on the spot. The children with him remained unharmed.

The body of the slain journalist shifted to Mirpur Mathelo hospital.

Ghotki journalists in large number reached in the area and condemned killing.

Local police said that the murder could be result of a personal dispute in which the deceased newsman was alleged of involvement in a murder.

Police said that the department investigating into the heinous crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least two journalists earlier killed in northern Sindh’s Ghotki district last year.

A journalist Nasrullah Gadani was shot dead, also in Ghotki. Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district in May.

Unidentified armed men shot dead a local journalist Bachal Ghuniyo, in an attack in Rawanti area of Ghotki. The body of the slain journalist was moved to Ubauro Hospital.

The district has been adjacent to Sindh’s katcha area notorious for killings, kidnappings and other heinous crimes by dacoit gangs operating in the lawless terrain.