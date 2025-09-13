Ghotki, Ubauro katcha area residents advised to evacuate

GHOTKI: The district administration on Saturday issued evacuation alert for the katcha area of Ghotki and Ubauro amid flooding apprehensions.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Manzoor Ahmed Kunrani has advised residents of katcha area to move to safer places.

DC Ghotki has said that a major flow of the floodwater of Indus River is expected to pass through the Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

District official said that the katcha area residents should move to safer places or the relief camps with necessary items and their animals.

DC said that all essential facilities have been available at relief camps set up by the district administration.

“We are providing tents, mosquito nets and other necessities to the affected people,” he said.

DC Ghotki said Pakistan Navy, Rescue 1122 personnel and revenue staff are present at protective dykes.

“Boats are being provided to affected person for evacuation,” he added.