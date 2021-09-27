Ex-CM Sindh, others join PTI after meeting with PM Imran

KARACHI: Former chief minister of Sindh and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Ghous Ali Shah joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday.

He announced his joining the ruling party after a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Sindh Governor’s House in Karachi. Beside Shah, two other politicians from Sindh, Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Barrister Murtaza Mahesar, joined the PTI.

Prime Minister Khan presented the party scarf to the new entrants, welcoming them into the party fold.

Sindh United Party (SUP) leader Syed Jalal Mahmood Shah also met the prime minister. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh were in attendance in the meeting.

Prime Minister Khan arrived in Karachi Monday afternoon on a day-long visit. Earlier today, he inaugurated the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.