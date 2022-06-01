Ghulam Nabi Memon likely to be appointed IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government has recommended the name of Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon as Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh, following the removal of Mushtaq Mahar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the Sindh government has forwarded the name of Ghulam Nabi Memon for appointment as IG Sindh during consultations between the Centre and the province for the appointment.

On May 18, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar was removed from his post on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over the ongoing wave of terrorist acts in Karachi.

Mushtaq Mahar was directed to report to the establishment division and a BPS-21 officer Dr. Kamran Fazal has been given additional charge of the top slot of the police in the Sindh province.

Read More: SHC ISSUES SHOW-CAUSE NOTICE TO IG SINDH IN DUA ZEHRA CASE

The names of Mohsin Butt and Ghulam Nabi Memon were initially considered for new Inspector General of Police Sindh. “Kamran Fazal will remain IG until his retirement,” the sources at that time said.

Comments