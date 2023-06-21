PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in May 9 riots case

Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in May 9 riots case, ARY News reported.

According to police, Ghulam Sarwar Khan his son Mansoor Hayyat and nephew, Ammar Siddiqui were taken into custody from his friend’s house in Islamabad’s F-8 Sector.

The PTI leader his son and nephew were wanted to police in May 9 riots case and attack over Judicial Complex, the police said and added cases against the accused are registered in Islamabad, Taxila and Rawalpindi.

It may be noted that the police had been raiding for the arrest of Ghulam Sarwar Khan and had sealed his petrol pump too.

May 9 riots

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.