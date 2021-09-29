Ghulam Sarwar Khan refutes reports of joining PML-N

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday rejected reports that he was joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), describing it as “baseless and fake news,” ARY News reported.

It was reported earlier that Ghulam Sarwar Khan was “unhappy” with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and likely to join PML-N in the coming weeks.

However, the aviation minister rejected all such reports and expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghulam Sarwar is currently serving as Federal Minister for Aviation. Prior to this position, he was appointed as Federal Minister for Petroleum on 20 August 2018 and removed later on in a cabinet reshuffle.

He has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, since August 2018. Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 and again from June 2013 to May 2018.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011.