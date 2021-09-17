Giant python swallows deer; terrifying video goes viral

A terrifying video of a giant python preying on a deer has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened in the Kishanganj forest area in Baran district of India’s Rajasthan Wednesday morning.

In the 34-second clip, the 8-feet snake was seen putting the whole deer in its mouth and swallowing it gradually.

The python went away as soon as it swallowed the deer completely, according to villagers. Some forest department officers, who were present there, recorded the incident with their mobile phones.

Watch the video here:

Wild animals including deer, python, bears live in the dense forest near Kishanganj.