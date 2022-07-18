Giant waves crash wedding on island, video goes viral

A video of waves crashing a wedding ceremony in Hawaii is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video saw multiple waves interrupting Dillon and Riley Murphy’s wedding ceremony at Hawaii’s Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona.

The people were seen running here and there while the setup was being knocked over.

Dillon and Riley Murphy, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they were concerned about Tropical Storm Darby ruining their special day.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon was quoted saying in the report. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

Apart from the wedding cake, all the wedding guests were also safe and sound.

Riley said the moment came as a lesson.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

The wedding party resumed and turned out to be even better after the mess was cleaned up.

“Dillon said there were good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

Riley added, “We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing.”

Dillon said it was a blast while Riley said it would have been much more memorable if the situation did not take place.

Dillon replied positively to the question of whether it was the happiest and wettest day of their lives.

Riley said they had no idea that their wedding would get struck by the storm when thinking about remnants of the storm.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Dillon said they were fortunate.

