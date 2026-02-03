Gideon Haigh slams Jay Shah: ICC appointment driven by political clout, not competence

CANBERRA: International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah lacks the competence and vision required to run world cricket, according to veteran Australian journalist and writer Gideon Haigh, ARY News reported.

Haigh argued that Shah was appointed to the coveted post solely because he is the son of India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah.

A video of the journalist criticizing the ICC chief has been circulating widely on social media. Speaking on Shah’s rise to power, Haigh said that his position is a direct result of the BJP’s political influence.

“Jay Shah does not have any particular skills or vision,” Haigh stated. “He doesn’t have a significant track record; he is there for only one reason: the political clout of the BJP.”

It is pertinent to note here that Jay Shah, the ICC chief, has recently come under a lot of criticism after Bangladesh withdrew from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested to move their matches to Sri Lanka, but the ICC rejected this request, citing no credible security threat. As a result, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the tournament.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is forfeiting its match against India on February 15, reportedly in solidarity with Bangladesh. The Pakistan government has allowed the team to participate in the tournament, but not play against India.

Gideon Haigh, a renowned Australian journalist and non-fiction author.

He is known for his extensive writings on sport (especially cricket), business, and crime.

Born in London in 1965, he grew up in Geelong, Australia, and began his journalism career at The Age newspaper.

Haigh has authored over 30 books, which have earned him several awards.

He has contributed to major newspapers globally, including The Australian, The Times, and The Guardian.