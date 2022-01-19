Gigi and Bella Hadid mourn the loss of paternal aunt Ghada

Supermodel siblings duo, Gigi and Bella Hadid mourned the loss of their eldest paternal aunt Ghada who passed away early morning on Wednesday.

Ghada H. Hadid, the eldest aunt of Hadid siblings from their father’s side, was hospitalized for the last couple of days due to multiple ailments. She was rushed to hospital after suffering from a heart attack, covid, and pneumonia, and was being kept in ICU, as disclosed by Gigi and Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid on Instagram earlier this week.

This morning, Hadid took to photo and video sharing app Instagram to share his loss, “My beautiful eldest sister passed 730 eastern United States”.

Mohamed further penned a heartfelt note for his deceased sister which read, “My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven Momma wa baba Magida Maha our beloved cousin Zuhair and all the freedom fighters of Palestine”.

“You have been a voice for peace. You left a legacy for @linahadid to fight for all of us. We love you”, he concluded the tribute while recognizing her contributions.

Younger Hadid shared an old post from her aunt’s Instagram account on her stories and wrote, “Please pray for our auntie Ghada”, whereas her elder sister Gigi noted, “May our auntie Ghada rest in peace, I will never forget her sparkling eyes and smile”.

