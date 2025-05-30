Gigi, Bella Hadid introduce their 23-year-old third sister

American supermodels of Palestinian roots, Gigi and Bella Hadid, took the internet by storm, introducing the world to their 23-year-old sister.

In a statement to a foreign tabloid on Thursday, the Hadid sisters disclosed that besides Gigi, 30, Bella, 28, and their only brother, Anwar, 25, they have a younger half-sister, Aydan Nix, who is the daughter of their father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Terri Hatfield Dull.

Celebrity sisters shared that their father had a brief romance with Dull, following his divorce from their mother, former model and television personality Yolanda Hadid, in 2001, and Aydan Nix was born.

She was born and raised in Florida, and grew up with ‘the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19’, their statement revealed.

However, after his death, she took a ‘genetic test out of curiosity’, and learnt about her ‘biological connection’ to the Hadids.

“We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms,” the statement read. “She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family. As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations – with Aydan included – about how to support and protect her.”

“Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honour her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York,” the statement concluded.

It is worth noting here that Mohamed Hadid, 76, also shares two daughters with his first wife, Mary Butler, named Marielle, 44, and Alana, 41.

