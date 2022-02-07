Gigi Hadid shares advice for fans after split with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid gave her first interview since her split with fellow celebrity Zayn Malik where she advised people to find good while facing difficulties in life.

Speaking with the US-based news agency InStyle, the supermodel recommended fans be thankful for spending time with others.

“I’ve been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments, she said as quoted in the report. “Even if there’s something hard, find something beautiful in it.”

The 26-year-old admitted to having been a “too trusting” person before parting ways with the 29-year-old. She lamented over how she is being portrayed.

“I have scaled back but in the moments when you’re face-to-face with people, you still have to be open. “You try not to have those weird voices in your head that come from traumatic experiences,” she said.

Gigi Hadid stated that she is still learning to be a mother to her daughter Khai Hadid Malik.

However, she teased that the child may wish to become “an astronaut rather than following her footsteps in the modelling industry.

Gigi Hadid started dating Zayn Malik in late 2015 and became one of the most sought-after celebrity couples after they appeared together in Malik’s romantic “Pillowtalk” music video in January 2016.

They went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016 and were photographed together on the August 2017 cover of Vogue magazine. They were blessed with son Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020.

