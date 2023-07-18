Gigi Hadid arrested for drug possession

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands for possessing marijuana.

Cayman Islands newspaper Cayman Mal Road reported that the customs officials at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal arrested the model and her friend Leah McCarthy after finding a small amount of marijuana and “utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage.

They were taken to a detention centre, where there processed and released on bail. A court charged them with drug possession two days after their arrest.

They pleaded guilty and both paid a $1,000 fine.

Gigi Hadid’s representative told Entertainment Weekly the marijuana was legally purchased and had a medical license.

“Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” her spokesperson stated.

Gigi Hadid is yet to talk about her arrest.