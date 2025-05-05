Gigi Hadid goes Insta official with Bradley Cooper

After nearly two years of their headlining romance, supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper have finally made their relationship Instagram official.

American supermodel Gigi Hadid broke the social media on Sunday, as she finally made her long-rumoured relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper, 50, official, in her 30th birthday photo dump.

The 20-slide carousel post, giving a sneak peek inside Hadid’s private birthday celebrations last month, also featured her boyfriend, as the two exchanged a kiss in front of her three-tier chocolate cake.

“I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low – for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all,” the supermodel captioned. “I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week.”

“I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade,” she added.

Notably, Gigi Hadid, who first sparked romance rumours with Cooper in late 2023, was previously in a long-term relationship with ‘One Direction’ singer Zayn Malik from 2015 until they broke up in October 2021, following the latter’s argument with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. They share a daughter, Khai, 4.

On the other hand, Bradley Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, 8, with former partner, Russian model Irina Shayk.