Gigi Hadid, Zayn enjoy Bollywood music with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem to have cracked the parenting code if Gigi’s recent insights into their time with daughter Khai are anything to go by!

The 26-year-old supermodel, who has chosen to keep her daughter hidden from social media, has often opened up about adjusting to her new role as a parent alongside longtime partner, the British Pakistani musician Zayn.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gigi talked even more about being a mother to ten-month-old Khai, sharing how the family of three have been making the most of summer.

“She (Khai) loves the birds, the animal. It’s nice to be outside after a long winter,” she said, referencing her New York outings with Zayn and Khai. The family recently hit the Metropolitan Museum in NYC where, according to Gigi, “Khai stared fixedly at the dinosaur displays with the same wonder she has for buildings or cars and other big things.”

The family reportedly also enjoys “going on little hikes in the woods or listening to Bollywood music or singing one Arabic nursery rhyme in particular that Khai enjoys.”

Earlier in June, Gigi opened up about navigating her multiethnic identity and raising a mixed-race child with Zayn, who is also multiracial.

“Zayn and I think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves,” she told i-D magazine.

Gigi assured that her daughter Khai will grow up proud of her origins and that she plans to have organic discussions about this topic with her. “I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities,” she said.

“I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations and see where she comes from with it, without us putting that onto her. What comes from her is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions, you know?”