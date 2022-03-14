ECP reserves verdict over maintainability of Gillani disqualification plea

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday reserved its decision over maintainability of a plea seeking disqualification of Yousaf Raza Gillani, ARY News reported.

Ali Haider Gillani’s lawyer argued that the ECP bound to take a decision within 60 days of the notification.

“The decision about Faisal Vawda was given over the instructions of the high court,” Hassan Maan advocate argued. “The Supreme Court had directed the election commission to inquire into the nationality of Vawda,” he said. “While there are no instructions to the commission in this case,” the lawyer said.

“The election commission invoked Article 218 in Vawda’s case, ” Barrister Ali Zafar said.

It will be misconceived that the election commission could not decide the case after two months, Ali Zafar said. “There is fixed time-frame in cases related to NAB and other laws,” he argued.

The election commission reserved its decision over maintainability of the petition and adjourned further hearing of the case till March 18.

“We have presented five videos in the election commission,” Barrister Ali Zafar talking to media later said.

“The election commission has determined its jurisdiction in the Faisal Vawda case, we are seeking the ECP to declare the election of Yousaf Raza Gillani as void,” Zafar said.

