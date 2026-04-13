Gilgit Baltistan Assembly election to be held on June 07

GILGIT: Polling for Gilgit Baltistan’s Assembly election will be held on June 07, 2026, as the regional election authority has formally announced schedule of the polls.

GB Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan has released schedule of the election.

Under the schedule candidates could submit their nomination papers from April 16 to 20.

Preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on April 21, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by April 28.

The appeals about nomination papers will be decided by May 09, while the candidates could withdraw nomination papers by May 11.

The electoral symbols to candidates will be allotted on May 12, while polling for all 24 constituencies of the assembly will be held on same day.

Chief Election Commissioner has said that all arrangements have been finalized for the election adding that a peaceful electoral process will be ensured with the cooperation of all departments.

General elections in the region were earlier scheduled for Jan 24, 2026. However, days after the announcement, the elections were postponed indefinitely owing to harsh weather conditions in the region.

The last GB Assembly elections were held on Nov 15, 2020.