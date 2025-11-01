Gilgit-Baltistan’s freedom reminds of unfinished journey of Kashmiri people: Zardari

GILGIT: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday called for renewing collective efforts to make Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) a model of development, justice, and equality.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 78th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan from Dogra rule, the president praised the people of the region for their historic contributions to Pakistan’s unity and progress.

“You have guarded the borders, advanced the progress and carried flag of Pakistan to the world’s highest peaks. This region is not only a crown of Pakistan but also our northern gateway; a symbol of lasting friendship with China,” he added.

He highlighted the Karakoram Highway as a living symbol of this enduring partnership and noted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had opened new avenues for livelihood, trade, and regional connectivity.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the benefits of these developments reach every valley and village, creating shared prosperity for all,” he said, adding that the region’s potential could contribute greatly to the entire country and beyond.

The president said that the freedom achieved by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan served as a reminder of the unfinished struggle of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“While you enjoy liberty and rights under the flag of Pakistan, our brothers and sisters in IIOJK continue to face occupation and repression. We stand with them too till they get freedom in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and their aspirations,” he added.

The event was attended by the governor, chief minister, members of the legislative assembly, military, civil officials and a large number of people.

President Zardari also expressed his pleasure at witnessing the affection and love of the gathering and said that the region was like a home to him.

He said the history of the region had been marked with incidents of unforgettable bravery and sacrifices.