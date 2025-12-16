Gilgit-Baltistan police bust terrorist network involved in Qazi Nisar attack

Gilgit: Gilgit-Baltistan Police have successfully dismantled a terrorist network involved in the attack on religious leader Qazi Nisar Ahmed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit-Baltistan Afzal Mehmood Butt said during a press conference.

The IGP said that two main accused have been arrested in connection with the attack, which took place on October 5, 2025, and left six people injured.

He added that the mastermind behind the attack has been identified as Naeem Abbas, while several facilitators involved at different stages of the operation have also been taken into custody.

According to police, a total of 11 terrorists were involved in the attack, including nine attackers and two facilitators. During a security operation following the incident, one terrorist was killed on the spot.

IGP Butt said the arrested suspects belong to the Roundu district of the Baltistan Division, while a key facilitator is a resident of Jalalabad, Gilgit.

He confirmed that both main accused have confessed to their involvement during interrogation.

Police have also released the names, photographs, and confessional statements of the suspects. The IGP stated that all individuals involved in the attack have been identified, including those who are still at large, and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining fugitives.

Calling the breakthrough a result of coordinated efforts, IGP Butt said the success was achieved through close cooperation between the police and other security agencies.

He reaffirmed that there is no place for terrorism in Gilgit-Baltistan, stressing that all institutions are working in full coordination to ensure the safety and security of the public.