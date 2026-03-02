Curfew imposed, army deployed in Gilgit and Skardu

Gilgit: The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Monday imposed a curfew and called in the army due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the region following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike on Iran, officials said.

Countrywide protests erupted in Pakistan, and protesters set fire to the offices of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Gilgit and Skardu.

During the unrest, a school, the office of the Superintendent of Police, and the Agha Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) office were also torched.

In response to the situation, Deputy Home Secretary Ghulam Hasan issued a notification imposing a curfew and requesting the deployment of the army.

According to the notification, in view of the prevailing precarious law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan following large-scale protests in the aftermath of the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, authorities fear that the situation may deteriorate further, particularly in Gilgit and Skardu districts.

“It is therefore requested that Pakistan Army troops be deployed in District Gilgit and Skardu and that a curfew be imposed immediately for an initial period of three days (March 2, 3 and 4) to prevent any untoward incidents and protect human life and property in the aforementioned districts,” the notification stated.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan Akbar Nasir, in a video statement, clarified that alongside the army, personnel of the police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) will also remain on the streets and continue to perform their duties.

He added that, on humanitarian grounds, the curfew will be relaxed only for funeral prayers and burials.

The IGP further directed that only local residents of Gilgit will be allowed to attend funeral and burial gatherings, while participation by people coming from outside the city or from other districts will be prohibited.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily.

Curfew Relaxation Schedule