Gina Carano’s Disney dispute ends, Star Wars future now open

Gina Carano has once again become the centre of attention in the Star Wars galaxy after reaching a legal settlement with The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm.

Once set for a major role in the expanding Star Wars universe, Gina Carano was fired in 2021 after a controversial social media post.

However, in 2024, she filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming wrongful termination and discrimination.

Now, as reported by Variety, both parties have agreed to settle the matter.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson released a statement confirming the news, saying, “The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff… we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms Carano in the near future.”

This mention of “the near future” has led to much speculation about Gina Carano’s possible return to Star Wars, especially with a Mandalorian and Grogu film on the horizon.

While no official announcement has been made, fans have noticed that the Star Wars storyline never completely closed the door on Carano’s character, Marshall Cara Dune.

Gina Carano played an important role in The Mandalorian Season 2 and was expected to lead her own spin-off series, Rangers of the New Republic, before plans were cancelled following her departure.

Despite her sudden exit, the show’s creators made it clear her character is still alive in the Star Wars universe.

Director Rick Famuyiwa told, “Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world.” Dave Filoni added, “It’s a big galaxy… and it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings.”

With this settlement putting an end to the courtroom duel between Gina Carano and Disney, the possibility of her return is no longer out of the question.

For now, fans can only wait and wonder if Gina Carano will once again appear in a galaxy far, far away. One thing is certain, this chapter in Gina Carano’s journey is far from over.