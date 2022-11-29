Giorgia Andriani spills wedding plans with Arbaaz Khan

Italian model Giorgia Andriani has been in a relationship with Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan for a few years.

While the celebrity couple has been together in a romantic relationship for a few years, seems like the two are in no hurry to take the next step, as hinted by Andriani in a recent interview.

Speaking to an Indian tabloid, the emerging Bollywood actor-dancer said that she and the ‘Dabangg’ producer are ‘very good friends’. Andriani however clarified, “But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.”

Moreover, she also hinted at how the past couple of years during the pandemic have changed many relationships including hers and Khan. She said, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.”

On the same outing, the celeb also spoke about her equation with beau, Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife, Malaika Arora and lauded the latter on her journey. “She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she’s definitely somebody that I do admire,” Andriani said of Arora.

It is pertinent to mention that filmmaker Khan was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora before the two ended their almost two-decade-long marriage in 2017. The former couple has a son together.

As of now, Arora has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while Khan started dating Andriani in 2018.

