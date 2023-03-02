Girders of under-construction Bhara Kahu bridge collapse

ISLAMABAD: In yet another incident, the girders of an under-construction flyover in the Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad collapsed on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The incident comes less than a week after shuttering of flyover came apart leaving two labourers dead and three injured.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad police wrote: “The girders of an under-construction bridge have collapsed.” It further said rescue and police personnel were on the site to ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to rescue teams, the girders reportedly collapsed during the placing operation.

At least two labourers were killed while three others were injured when shuttering of an under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass flyover collapsed early Saturday morning, causing panic among passers-by of the locality.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday took notice of the Bhara Kahu flyover incident and summoned a report from CDA chairman.

The prime minister has directed the authorities to take stern action against those found negligent.

