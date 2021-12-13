Girl abducted, gang-raped by three men in Chishtian

CHISHTIAN: A girl was abducted from Punjab’s Chishtian and later gang-raped by three men on Monday in yet another incident of sexual assault in the country.

As per details, a 16-year-old girl was abducted by three men in Fareed K area of Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, when she was travelling with her brother in a motorbike.

Three men in a four-wheel intercepted them and kidnapped the girl after torturing the brother, the police said.

Later, the girl was gang-raped by three men. The case of the incident has been registered, the police said and added the hunt to arrest the suspects was underway.

In a separate gang-rape incident in Punjab, earlier this year, a girl died after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men.

Read more: OKARA MINOR GIRL KIDNAPPED FROM HOME, RAPED AT GUNPOINT

According to details, three men kidnapped a girl from Chak Ghazi in Gujrat district on September 1. The accused gave a tranquillizer to the girl and then raped her.

Later, the accused left the victim girl in a critical condition.

The victim died soon after the incident as the culprits dumped her upon the deterioration of her condition and fled the scene, said police.

