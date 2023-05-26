Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Girl allegedly gang raped after leaving home over marriage promise

test

SUKKUR: A Hyderabad girl was allegedly gang-raped after leaving her home over promises of marriage by a young man in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that the Hyderabad girl befriended a young man in Sukkur’s New Pind over phone. The accused man convinced her to leave her home for marrying him.

The man along with his friends allegedly subjected the girl to rape after she reached New Pind from Hyderabad.

Police arrested three suspects over the complaint of the girl. The victim girl and the arrested suspects will be produced before the court tomorrow, police added.

READ: FLOOD-AFFECTED GIRL ‘GANG RAPED’ IN KARACHI

Earlier in the month, a girl was ‘raped’ at the Okara railway station by the Pakistan Railways staffers. The girl was raped at the Okara railway station on May 10 by the PR staffer named Haseeb.

The rape victim girl has registered a complaint against the railways’ staff at the Karachi police station. The railways’ authorities said the station master has been suspended over negligence following the rape case.

The rape victim had registered a complaint against the railways’ staff at the Karachi police station. The railways’ authorities said the station master was suspended over negligence following the rape case.

Web Desk
+ posts

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.