Girl allegedly gang raped after leaving home over marriage promise

SUKKUR: A Hyderabad girl was allegedly gang-raped after leaving her home over promises of marriage by a young man in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that the Hyderabad girl befriended a young man in Sukkur’s New Pind over phone. The accused man convinced her to leave her home for marrying him.

The man along with his friends allegedly subjected the girl to rape after she reached New Pind from Hyderabad.

Police arrested three suspects over the complaint of the girl. The victim girl and the arrested suspects will be produced before the court tomorrow, police added.

Earlier in the month, a girl was ‘raped’ at the Okara railway station by the Pakistan Railways staffers. The girl was raped at the Okara railway station on May 10 by the PR staffer named Haseeb.

The rape victim girl has registered a complaint against the railways’ staff at the Karachi police station. The railways’ authorities said the station master has been suspended over negligence following the rape case.

