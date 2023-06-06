34.9 C
Girl electrocuted to death while charging cell phone

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old girl was electrocuted to death after touching a live wire while charging her cell phone in Uttar Pradesh, India. 

According to police, Mansi, a resident of Saidpur village in the Khujeri area of UP, suffered burn injuries due to the electric shock, they said, adding she was admitted to a hospital where she breathed her last. 

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl from Mumbai named Munira Murtuza Thanewala died after touching a live wire while she was playing badminton with her friends. According to the police, the girl was a resident of Silver Arche in Anand Koliwada of Mumbra.

Moreover, last year also, there was such an incident reported from Chhattisgarh, where a 14-year-old girl died of electrocution and another girl suffered major burn injuries.

The accident happened when they came into contact with the flagpole, which was in contact with a live wire, during the Republic Day celebrations of 2022.

