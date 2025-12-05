First grade student falls into open drain in Karachi's Manghopir 

KARACHI: A first-grade student narrowly escaped a tragic accident after falling into open drain near her school while returning home in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the young girl was walking home after school in Karachi’s Manghopir area, when she suddenly slipped into the uncovered manhole.

Disturbing Content- Viewer Discretion Advised

The incident caused panic among nearby children, who immediately started crying for help.

A plainclothes officer passing by heard the commotion and swiftly intervened, pulling the child out of the open drain. Fortunately, water flow inside the manhole was minimal, and the girl remained unharmed.

Meanwhile, the school administration stated that none of the manholes near the school have covers, despite multiple complaints lodged with the Union Council officials.

The administration has urged local authorities to take immediate action, warning that negligence could lead to a serious tragedy in the future.

In a heart-wrenching incident that has ignited widespread fury across Pakistan’s largest city, three-year-old Ibrahim Nabeel’s lifeless body was recovered from a sewage drain nearly 15 hours after he slipped into an uncovered manhole near NIPA Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The tragedy unfolded around 10 p.m. on Sunday when Ibrahim, the only child of his parents Nabeel and his wife, accompanied the family for a routine shopping trip at a departmental store adjacent to the NIPA flyover.