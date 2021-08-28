Girl who lost father in Karachi factory fire tragedy vows to fulfill his wish

KARACHI: “It was my father’s desire that I become a doctor,” said 12-year-old Amina as she wept uncontrollably.

The little girl lost her father in yesterday’s factory fire tragedy in Karachi’s Mehran Town. Sixteen factory workers suffocated to death after a huge fire broke out at an industrial unit Friday morning.

33-year-old Sabir was among the labourers who perished in the fire incident. He was the sole breadwinner of his family and had three children.

Talking to an ARY News reporter, distraught Amina vowed that she would fulfill her late father’s wish.

The fire erupted in the multi-storey factory situated in Mehran Town of Korangi Industrial Area, according to witnesses and officials. 16 people trapped on the first floor of the building suffocated to death.

An initial investigation identified the cause of the fire as a short circuit.