Girl gets 17 stitches on face after classmate cuts her with blade

A schoolgirl received 17 stitches on her face in fight with her classmates who allegedly cut her with a blade.

The incident took place in India’s New Delhi where girls from the same class engaged in a verbal exchange over lunch box which soon turned violent, an Indian media outlet reported.

Local police took action after a video made rounds on social media showing a girl with injuries on her face.

In her statement, the victim maintained that some girls snatch the lunch box of one of her classmates and fled as they were having lunch.

“My friend asked them to return it, but they started abusing us,” she said.

According to the girls, she interfered in the matter in an attempt to sort out the dispute, however, they soon engaged in a heated exchange leading to the classmate attacking her with a blade.

An official had earlier said that the police were informed that a scuffle broke out between a few girls of a government school outside the premises and one of them hit another girl with some sharp-edged thing.

Meanwhile, the a 14-year-old victim’s family alleged that nobody stepped up to rescue their daughter after she was attacked and cut with a sharp blade.

“My daughter received 17 stitches on her face. Her health condition is still serious. After the attack, no one even helped her to take her to hospital,” the girl’s mother said.

The sister of the victim, a Class 9 student, said that she was trying to cool down both parties after her friends exchanged heated words.

The family demanded strict action against the other students involved in the brawl.

Delhi police said that the accused were booked under the Juveniles Justice Act as all the persons recorded in the video were juveniles.