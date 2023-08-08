Girl miraculously survives after being pushed off bridge

A courageous 13-year-old girl dodged the death after being pushed off a bridge at Godavari River by her mother’s partner in Ambedkar Konaseema district in India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

The teenage girl namely Keertana along with her mother and a stepsister was pushed off by Ravulapalem Gowthami Bridge by her mother’s partner Suresh.

However, she held her nerves amid pitched darkness and the scary sounds of the flowing river below and clung to a plastic pipe. The girl’s mother Suhasini (36) and one-year-old step-sister Jersey were washed away.

While clinging to the pipe, she fetched the cell phone from her pocket and dialed 100. Police rushed to the spot and found the girl dangerously holding on to the pipe. The police personnel rescued her.

Police officials were surprised how the girl acted with such bravery to survive a certain death.

According to the Indian media reports, Keertana told police that Suresh pushed her along with her mother Suhasini (36) and one-year-old step-sister Jersey off the bridge around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

He had taken them to Rajamahendravaram on Saturday evening in a car for shopping. After shopping, he took them to different places throughout the night. When they reached Ravulapalem Gowthami Bridge, he asked them to get down for taking a selfie.

He sat along with them on the edge of the bridge and suddenly pushed them into the river.

While Suhasini and Jersey were washed away, Keertana was lucky to hold on to a pipe under the bridge. Thinking that all the three were washed away, Suresh left the spot.

Though frightened, Keertana did not give up. She tightly held on to the pipe and managed to make a call from a mobile phone in her pocket.

Ravulapalem Sub-Inspector Venkatramna with his staff rushed to the spot and safely pulled her up.

Police formed a team to trace Suhasini and Jersey while another team was on the lookout for the accused.

Hailing from Tadepalli in Guntur district, Suhasini had separated from her husband due to some differences.

The woman, who had one daughter (Keertana) from her first marriage, came in contact with Suresh of Darsi in Prakasam district. They were living together for a couple of years.

Last year, she gave birth to another daughter.

Suresh and Suhasini had recently developed differences and he hatched a plan to eliminate her and both the girls.