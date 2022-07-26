Viral: Girl aces Mahira Khan’s speech and style in new mimicry video

A video of a young girl named Ayesha Fatima imitating leading female actor Mahira Khan is going viral on social platforms.

Ayesha Fatima, who is a fashion stylist from Lahore, shared the mimicry video of the ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ actor on her Instagram handle earlier this week. The viral clip sees the imitator ace the prominent voice of the actor and her speech style to the tee.

The hilarious clip of the digital creator has gone viral on social media after being played by over 21,000 users of the social application itself. The post has been liked by thousands on the photo and video sharing social application and garnered numerous applauding comments for the artist as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha fatima (@ayeshafatima_50)

Some of the compliments on social media read:

Hahaha well done girl. You actually do sound exactly like her but loved how you aced the facial expressions 😂

Wow, you were a lot more Mahira here than the actual one and it’s flawless. 👏🔥😂

Haha spot on 👏

The way she said slam laikum, ditoo mahira ki copy 😂🤣

So accurate 😂

Uff what a talent😍

Best video on Internet tody 💐💐

That Sharukh dialogue really on point 💯

So accurate yrr…accent awaz expressions sb on point😂

Mahira Khan is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry of Pakistan. Since her debut in 2011 with ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Neeyat‘, Mahira Khan has recognized herself as the leading choice of producers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

While the gorgeous actor has uncountable superhit projects such as ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ and ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ to her filmography in the local industry, Mahira Khan has charmed the audiences as the leading lady opposite megastar Shahrukh Khan in the Bollywood title, ‘Raees’ as well.

