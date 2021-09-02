Girl raped by classmate in Rawalpindi, arrested

RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of sexual harassment, a girl was allegedly raped by his classmate after being called for a group study in connection with examinations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The woman in a statement recorded to police alleged that she was raped by her classmate who called her at his home for a group study.

Police have arrested the accused and started further investigation.

The medical examination will prove rape allegations, said police.

This is not the first incident of its kind as recently, a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Lahore.

As per details, a girl was raped by a man in Lahore’s Gulberg as the accused lured her into the trap of offering a job. The case of the incident had been registered on the complaint of the rape victim.

Read: GIRL RAPED IN LAHORE AFTER BEING LURED FOR MARRIAGE

In an FIR registered at the Ghalib Market police station, the girl stated that she was assured of the job by a man named Ahmed at a saloon.

“I was asked to come for an interview in the hotel located in Gulberg,” the girl had said in her statement and added that she had been raped at gunpoint when she had arrived in the hotel room.