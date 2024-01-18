Girl riding scooty crushed to death by speeding bus

In a horrific incident that made rounds on social media, a girl who was riding a scooty was crushed to death by a speeding bus.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Telangana where a 26-year-old girl identified as Sunita was on her way home when she fell from her scooty.

Right after Sunita fell from the bike, she was crushed to death when the RTC bus ran over her. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in a separate incident, an elderly man was crushed to death by a fast-moving train while he was trying to cross the railway track with his bicycle.

A video of the incident that took place in Kanpur, the city of India’s state Uttar Pradesh went viral in which the old man was seen violating the rules.

Following all the other delinquent people around him, the old man also tried to cross the railway track daringly with his bicycle moments before the train arrived. Unlike the others, perhaps he did not have the luck on his side.

In the CCTV footage of January 14 Sunday’s incident, the old man died on the spot after sustain a fatal accident.