Girl sent home from school over her ‘distracting’ hair

A 10-year-old girl, Evie Smith, has been excluded from Kincraig Primary School in Blackpool, Lancashire, after teachers deemed her split-dyed hair “distracting” to other pupils.

Evie’s hair was inspired by her favorite singer, Melanie Martinez, who is known for her distinctive blonde and black hairstyle.

Evie’s mum, April Smith, has refused to dye her daughter’s hair back to its natural color until after she attends Melanie Martinez’s concert in Manchester later this month.

The school has told April that Evie can return to school if she dyes her hair back to normal, but April is standing firm.

Mum April believes that the school’s uniform policy is too strict and that Evie should be allowed to express herself through her hair. She also points out that Evie is a high-achieving student who has never been in trouble before.

She said: ‘She’s a smart girl, she’s hitting all of her targets, gets good school reports and is never late and never has any time off. We’ve never had any complaints about Evie, all of her friends love her.

‘Being a child in this day and age, I think it’s really important for them to express themselves. Evie is so quiet so it was a big thing for her to have her hair dyed.

The school’s headteacher, Karen Appleby, has stated that the school has a clear uniform policy that all pupils are expected to follow.

She also clarified that Evie has not been suspended, but rather is being asked to make the necessary alterations to her hair color before returning to class.