Girl shot by fellow student in Karachi school

KARACHI: A female student was shot and injured by a fellow student inside a school in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The girl – a student of matriculation – was seriously injured at a school in Karachi’s Orangi Town area after the gun of fellow student – Fazalullah – went off in the classroom. The injured girl was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for initial treatment.

The school’s management told police that the incident took place in one of the classrooms in which a shot was fired resulting in the student’s injury.

Meanwhile, the police said that the student – who brought a weapon to school – escaped after the firing. The school administration stated that Fazalullah’s family members have switched off their mobile phones.

The police have launched an investigation into whether the bullet was fired accidentally or it was an attempt to murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that a student was killed inside a coaching centre by the firing of a youth in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

A firing incident took place inside a coaching centre in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, leaving one student seriously wounded. The student succumbed to his wounds after being shifted to Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Police said that the slain student was identified as Ehsan Akhtar who got killed by the firing resorted to by a youth namely Luqman.

According to reports, a semi-automatic rifle AK-47 was allegedly used to gun down Ehsan Akhtar by Luqman who easily brought the weapon inside the coaching centre.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Tariq Mastoi reached the crime scene. He told the media that two students had fought in the coaching centre a few days ago but the administration settled the issue.

