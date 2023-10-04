Girl shot dead infront of father for resisting robbery

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a horrific incident a girl was shot dead in front of her father for resisting robbery in Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deceased girl was going home with her father from office when dacoits stopped them.

The dacoits who were on motorcycle snatched purse and mobile phone from the girl and killed her.

Earlier, a father-son duo was brutally killed by armed dacoits for resisting the robbery in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that armed dacoits killed the father-son duo at a book shop over resistance. The slain men were identified as Muhammad Hassan, 70, and Asad, 37.

The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident showed three robbers entering a book shop and opened fire at the shop owners over resistance. The bodies were shifted to the hospital by rescue officials.

In August, a taxi driver was gunned down by unidentified robbers on Saturday for not stopping a vehicle during a robbery bid near New Karachi.

When the taxi reached within the limits of Bilal Colony police station, unidentified robbers intercepted Mumtaz and asked to stop the vehicle.

Upon resisting and stopping the car, the robbers opened fire on Mumtaz, killing him on the spot. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene while further investigation was underway.