Girl shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Karachi

KARACHI: A girl was allegedly shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city, soon after she stepped out of her house, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, unidentified people knocked at a residence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 11, and as soon as the girl looked out to inquire regarding the visitors they opened fire on her.

The police said that only one bullet was fired and it hit the victim in the forehead. “The suspects were able to run away after the incident,” they said.

The police said that the father of the victim shared that they belonged to Dadu area and had enmity with some people in the area.

We are looking into the incident from all angles, the police said adding that they would look into the CCTV footage and other pieces of evidence that could lead to solving the murder case.

In another recent incident, police concluded that a girl was killed allegedly in the name of honour in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood after the family initially claimed that she was hit by a stray bullet.

The police officials said that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed in block 15 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and police after the initial probe has registered a case under murder charges at Aziz Bhatti police station with the state as a complainant.

The authorities while sharing the finding of the initial probe said that they had suspicion on the statement of the family from day one in which they claimed that a stray bullet had hit her.

“The MLO has confirmed the murder and shared that she was killed from the point-blank range after the gun was pointed at her chest,” they said adding that they have also recovered a spent casing of the 9mm bullet.

The officials said the family changed their statement after they arrested three people on suspicion and claimed that the 15-year-old girl Samina had committed suicide.

