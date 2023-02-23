Girl stabbed, dragged on road for rejecting marriage proposal

A man stabbed a 16-year-old girl with a knife and dragged her on the road by her hair in India’s Chhattisgarh state for rejecting his marriage proposal, Indian media reported.

According to Indian police officials, a video was uploaded on social media showing a seriously wounded girl being dragged by a man, Omkar Tiwari, 47. The man can be seen dragging the teenager by gripping her hair in one hand while holding a machete in the other.

After the video went viral on social media, the Indian police department launched an investigation against Tiwari and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 [murder charges].

The Indian police officials revealed that the girl was an employee of Tiwari’s grocery shop in India’s Gudhiyari area. The culprit proposed to the teen for marriage but she refused and quit her job over which Tiwari got furious and wanted to take revenge.

Later, the accused barged into the girl’s home and allegedly stabbed her in the neck. She tried to run away but Tiwari chased her until she collapsed on the road and dragged her by her hair.

The girl is believed to be in critical condition and was hospitalized immediately for medical assistance.

