WATCH: Girl ties snake as hairband while shopping at mall

Nowadays there are many stylish hairbands are available in the market, but have you ever heard that snakes can also be used as a hairband?

A video of a girl with a snake wrapped in her hair while shopping at a mall is going viral on social media and receiving huge reactions on the internet.

Initially, it seems like a hairband but when zoom in one can find that it is a snake. The video captured at a shopping mall is doing rounds on social media and receiving mixed reactions from the netizens.

The video has garnered more than 15,000 views so far. Netizens were left in shock after watching the video.

In the background, one can hear the viral audio, “Nobody’s gonna know.”

Last month, a video of a woman kissing and cuddling a snake went viral. The clip showed the snake wrapped around the woman’s neck with its head resting against her face.

